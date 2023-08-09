Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 445,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up approximately 1.6% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $24,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 210.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $48,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.81. 1,432,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,255. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $66.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.47%.

MMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

