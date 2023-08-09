Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.4 %

EGRX stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 189,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $268.35 million, a PE ratio of 424.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.88 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,605,259.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

