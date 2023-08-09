Eagle Point Income Company Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Eagle Point Income has increased its dividend by an average of 34.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

EIC opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the second quarter worth about $249,000.

About Eagle Point Income

(Get Free Report)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.