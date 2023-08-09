Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,315 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $85,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eaton by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,230,000 after acquiring an additional 890,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,214,000 after acquiring an additional 132,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,911. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.08.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.56. 55,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.07 and its 200 day moving average is $178.77. The stock has a market cap of $88.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $225.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

