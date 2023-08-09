Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $11.36.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
