Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $163,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

