eCash (XEC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $570.11 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, eCash has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $570.11 million and approximately $11.82 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,440.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.74 or 0.00804123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00121628 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017828 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About eCash

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,466,035,923,093 coins and its circulating supply is 19,466,048,423,093 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.