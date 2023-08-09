EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 650,164 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 263,201 shares.The stock last traded at $23.90 and had previously closed at $23.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SATS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded EchoStar from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

EchoStar Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.00 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 181.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 44,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 56.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in EchoStar by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 19.4% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 48,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

