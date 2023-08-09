Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.10

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.06 ($0.08). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), with a volume of 655,440 shares changing hands.

Eden Research Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.91 million, a P/E ratio of -625.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.29.

About Eden Research

Eden Research plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products industries in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company provides crop protection products for foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, post-harvest shelf-life extension, and seed treatment applications.

