EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.98.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EDRVF shares. Societe Generale raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EDP Renováveis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $18.61 on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

