Efforce (WOZX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $82,336.45

Efforce (WOZX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, Efforce has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Efforce has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and $82,336.45 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

