Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Announces Earnings Results

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Elanco Animal Health stock remained flat at $12.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 641,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,408,331. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

