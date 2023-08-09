Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELAN opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $20.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

