Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35 billion-$4.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.80-0.89 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.90.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 1.1 %

ELAN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420,818. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.45, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $20.32.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516,372 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 39,658 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,548,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,153,000 after buying an additional 511,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

