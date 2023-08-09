Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Electromed from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Electromed Stock Performance

Electromed stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.57. Electromed has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $81.92 million, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Electromed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Electromed during the second quarter worth $129,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Electromed during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Electromed by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Electromed by 14.9% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

