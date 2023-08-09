Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELEEF. Raymond James lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEEF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,976. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

