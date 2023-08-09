Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on ELEEF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
View Our Latest Analysis on ELEEF
Element Fleet Management Stock Up 3.4 %
Element Fleet Management Company Profile
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Element Fleet Management
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.