Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELEEF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 3.4 %

About Element Fleet Management

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEEF traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $16.23. 2,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,976. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.