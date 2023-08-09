Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.21.

ESI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $3,074,757.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,109,378.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $3,074,757.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,109,378.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $65,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 230,362 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 47.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.13 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

