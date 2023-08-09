Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $580.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LLY has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $550.00 to $630.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $501.04.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $524.08. 457,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,147. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $538.00. The firm has a market cap of $497.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $451.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,254 shares of company stock worth $258,314,906 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

