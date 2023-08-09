Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,254 shares of company stock worth $258,314,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $550.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded up $67.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $521.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,031,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,256. The firm has a market cap of $495.14 billion, a PE ratio of 82.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $538.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.25.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.