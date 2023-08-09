Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,254 shares of company stock valued at $258,314,906. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $550.00 to $630.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.17.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY traded up $4.86 on Wednesday, reaching $526.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,142,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,953. The company has a fifty day moving average of $451.34 and a 200-day moving average of $394.25. The company has a market capitalization of $499.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $538.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

