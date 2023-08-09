Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.83.

NYSE LLY traded up $67.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $521.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,031,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,256. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $538.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $451.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 568,254 shares of company stock worth $258,314,906. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,359 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,545,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,665,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

