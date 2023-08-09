Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of EMBC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,032. Embecta has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Embecta had a net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Embecta will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Embecta by 61.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embecta in the first quarter valued at $29,867,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Embecta by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,585,000 after acquiring an additional 47,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Embecta from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

