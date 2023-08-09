Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Embecta had a net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Embecta updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.80 EPS.

Embecta Stock Down 1.7 %

EMBC stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 783,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.43. Embecta has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $36.64.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Embecta from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMBC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Embecta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Embecta by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Embecta by 1.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Embecta by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Embecta by 493.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embecta

(Get Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.