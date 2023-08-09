EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

EMCORE Stock Performance

EMKR stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity

In other EMCORE news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 140,489 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $123,630.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,399,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,559.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 700,594 shares of company stock worth $527,268 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCORE

EMCORE Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

