EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
EMCORE Stock Performance
EMKR stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.34.
Insider Activity
In other EMCORE news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 140,489 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $123,630.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,399,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,559.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 700,594 shares of company stock worth $527,268 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
EMCORE Company Profile
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.
