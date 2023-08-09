Emerald Plantation Holdings Limited Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:EMEXF)

Emerald Plantation Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EMEXF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Emerald Plantation Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EMEXF remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Emerald Plantation has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Get Emerald Plantation alerts:

About Emerald Plantation

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Emerald Plantation Holdings Limited operates as a forest plantation company primarily in China. The company produces and sells standing timber and logs, wood panels, blockboards, plywood cabinetry, and other products that are used for the construction of buildings and infrastructure, and furniture and interior decorative fixtures.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Plantation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Plantation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.