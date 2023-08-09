Emerald Plantation Holdings Limited Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:EMEXF)

Emerald Plantation Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EMEXF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.
Emerald Plantation Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EMEXF remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Emerald Plantation has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
About Emerald Plantation
