Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ESRT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.64. 1,045,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,975. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

