Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ (ENTA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $48.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.56) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.8 %

ENTA stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.70. 238,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,656. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.87% and a negative return on equity of 44.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. Research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 235.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 49,900.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

