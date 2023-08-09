Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at JMP Securities

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.63.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENTA

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.70. 238,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.37. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $72.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.87% and a negative return on equity of 44.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 24,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.