Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.86) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($2.25). The company issued revenue guidance of $18.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.19 million.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.9 %

ENTA stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.32. 78,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,569. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $343.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 163.87%. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.63.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

