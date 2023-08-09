Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 182.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,737,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,703,204 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.28% of Enbridge worth $218,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,775. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 187.86%.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENB

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.