Energi Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $142,423.53 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Energi has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $142,423.53 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0741 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00042476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00028715 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 66,324,268 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

