Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. Energizer also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.

Energizer Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $34.87. The company had a trading volume of 480,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,750. Energizer has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $699.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $743.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Energizer's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is -38.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Energizer by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Energizer by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Energizer by 11.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

