Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Posts Earnings Results

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.05 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 93.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Energizer updated its Q4 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.40. 313,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. Energizer has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ENR. StockNews.com upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,902,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after buying an additional 430,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 297,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,114,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 22.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,980,000 after acquiring an additional 152,862 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

