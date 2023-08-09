Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.71.

ENR stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.06. 879,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. Energizer has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 28.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

