EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.77-1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.80.

NYSE ENS traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.77. 227,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,669. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.68. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENS. StockNews.com began coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. CL King started coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,098,060.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,457,000 after buying an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EnerSys by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,849,000 after acquiring an additional 45,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 13.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 593,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after purchasing an additional 69,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

