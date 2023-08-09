Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

Eneti Stock Performance

Shares of NETI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 76,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,533. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $447.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.15. Eneti has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $13.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NETI shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Eneti in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eneti

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETI. FMR LLC raised its position in Eneti by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eneti by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Eneti by 6.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Eneti by 31.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eneti by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc engages in offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

