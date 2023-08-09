EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Issues Earnings Results

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.43 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. EnPro Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $6.70-$7.10 EPS.

NYSE:NPO traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,087. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.94 and a 200-day moving average of $112.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.50. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $83.69 and a 52-week high of $144.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NPO. StockNews.com cut EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

