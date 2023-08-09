EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $54.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EPR. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James cut EPR Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.94.

NYSE:EPR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 516,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.09. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in EPR Properties by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

