Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Chevron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.67. 6,450,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,119,252. The company has a market capitalization of $298.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

