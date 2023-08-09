Equitable Trust Co. Buys 20,332 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20,332 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 1.4% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $17,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,012 shares of company stock worth $1,308,748 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.2 %

LH traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.87. 381,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $166.93 and a one year high of $222.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

