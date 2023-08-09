Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,172 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $1,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.2 %

ACN stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.25. 1,550,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,176. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.56. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The firm has a market cap of $209.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

