Equitable Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 52,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 87,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,242,000 after buying an additional 38,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $430.46. 1,353,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $328.62 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.86 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.