Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,267 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 2.2% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $27,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,975,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.8 %

Analog Devices stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.61. 2,939,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.45 and its 200-day moving average is $185.71.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

