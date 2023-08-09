Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $1,178,912.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,393,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $1,438,713.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,279.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $1,178,912.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,393,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,344 shares of company stock worth $58,175,813. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.13. 1,907,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,142. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.73 and its 200-day moving average is $165.39. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.22.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

