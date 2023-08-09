Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,629 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded down $14.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $679.37. 746,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $715.64 and its 200-day moving average is $674.37. The stock has a market cap of $268.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.18.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

