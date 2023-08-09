Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,713 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 79,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $822,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,223,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,292. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

