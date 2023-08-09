Equitable Trust Co. Sells 26,890 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,890 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for about 1.1% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.11. 1,679,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.94.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.