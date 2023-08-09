Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $78.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average of $84.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,408.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,801 shares of company stock valued at $12,109,452 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

