Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ETRN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.69.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ETRN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,167,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.92.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.21 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,615,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,116,000 after purchasing an additional 886,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,312 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 66.1% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 22,253,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,207,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,897,000 after acquiring an additional 284,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

